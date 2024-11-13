GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 736,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,973,000 after buying an additional 56,843 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in GSK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GSK by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GSK by 12.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 236,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,335,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

