Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Position Reduced by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 69.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $33,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,496.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,917 shares of company stock worth $1,513,129. 23.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 1.8 %

HLI opened at $186.53 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $190.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.85 and its 200-day moving average is $148.61.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

