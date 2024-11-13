IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.38.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $426.11 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $404.74 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

