iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8,602.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,337,000 after buying an additional 309,174 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 72,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.38. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.65 and a 12-month high of $114.07.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

