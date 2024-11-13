iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $138.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $139.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

