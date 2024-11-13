iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Holdings Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 744,407 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 431,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after buying an additional 41,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 290,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

