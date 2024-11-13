JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by United Bank

United Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.5% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Able Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.3% during the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $20,189,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 58,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.53 and its 200-day moving average is $208.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

