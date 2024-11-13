KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34. Pinterest has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $45.19.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 91.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 59,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

