Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 71,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% in the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.4% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average is $208.78. The company has a market cap of $674.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

