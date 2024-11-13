MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Northland Securities Analyst Says

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Northland Securities from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 20.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.91.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $131.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.13. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $140.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $177,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,134.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $177,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,134.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 7,122 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $801,438.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,282,099.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,153 shares of company stock valued at $61,405,615 over the last ninety days. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $66,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

