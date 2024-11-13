Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC stock opened at $155.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.98 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $35.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

