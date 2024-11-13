Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 913.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Maximus were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 224.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 201.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Maximus by 8,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,841.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

