MBB Public Markets I LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1,963.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 504,212 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 479,772 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.6% of MBB Public Markets I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $225,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 173.1% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.9% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 392,044 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $175,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 33,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,000,000. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 180,361 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $80,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $423.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $468.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,189,942.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Christopher David Young sold 7,200 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.66, for a total transaction of $3,050,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,792,039.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $32,017,386.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,327 shares in the company, valued at $353,189,942.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,829 shares of company stock worth $80,966,837 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $495.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.03.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

