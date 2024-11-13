Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 24 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $974.04.

NYSE NOW opened at $1,048.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $916.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $815.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a PE ratio of 163.03, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $632.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1,053.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total transaction of $2,934,046.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,740,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total value of $2,934,046.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,740,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total value of $76,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,115.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,359 shares of company stock valued at $5,038,241 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

