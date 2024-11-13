Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $19,835,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 610.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 58,943 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,715,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 426.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,387,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs raised Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $27,221,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,906,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,131,843.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $721.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.95. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

