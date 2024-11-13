Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in LendingClub by 120.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,351,000 after buying an additional 828,958 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,658,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329,279 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LendingClub by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,901,000 after acquiring an additional 300,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth $2,412,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LC opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 2.01.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $326,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 89,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,579.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $326,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 89,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,579.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,077.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $996,940 over the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

