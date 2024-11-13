Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,100 Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,724 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 562.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 770,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 654,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at about $9,339,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after buying an additional 357,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,340,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $626,610.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,610.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,709.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 8.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,588.59 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

