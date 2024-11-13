Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 178,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 88,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 36,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.214 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

