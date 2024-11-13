Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 185.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 981,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 637,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 35,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $393,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,997.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $393,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,997.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 809,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,173.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Read Our Latest Report on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -605.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.