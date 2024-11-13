Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $296,000 Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 7.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 38.6% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in AZZ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.12. AZZ Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $88.67.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $409.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of AZZ to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

