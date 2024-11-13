Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $310,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA opened at $350.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The stock has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.86. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.28 and a twelve month high of $417.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

