Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $318,000 Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,089.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

CHEF stock opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 2.33.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

