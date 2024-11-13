Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $328,000 Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,977.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,044.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,832.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,161.73.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,286.33.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

