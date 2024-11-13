Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,739,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,954,404,000 after acquiring an additional 57,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after acquiring an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after acquiring an additional 853,633 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,236.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,163.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,089.75. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $914.50 and a 52-week high of $1,244.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,242.13.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,407,347.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,322 shares of company stock worth $18,280,698 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

