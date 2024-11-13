Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $224,000 in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $60.63.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

