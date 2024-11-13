Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $270,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $439.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $342.23 and a 12 month high of $444.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

