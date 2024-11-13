Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PAR Technology by 43.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,159,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,950,000 after purchasing an additional 50,793 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,320,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 129,810 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 946,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,308,000 after purchasing an additional 57,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 901,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,909,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter.

PAR stock opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $75.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

