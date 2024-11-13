Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New $316,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $272.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.01. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $227.15 and a one year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.