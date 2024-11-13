Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.17. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $95.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.