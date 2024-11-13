Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after buying an additional 591,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Insider Activity at Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $983,853.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,817.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Articles

