Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRAX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth $50,548,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,403,000 after buying an additional 373,131 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $18,878,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of PRAX opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $86.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.74). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 9,409.22% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Praxis Precision Medicines

About Praxis Precision Medicines

(Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.