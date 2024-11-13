Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 6,367.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after buying an additional 361,923 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,306,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,504,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 316.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 228,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 173,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $9,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $59.57 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

