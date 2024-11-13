Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,246 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,838.2% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,114,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,079 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 589.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 804,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,559,000 after purchasing an additional 687,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,340,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $80,920.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,242.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $156.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.43 and a 200-day moving average of $149.49. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.62 and a 52-week high of $167.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

