Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in MicroStrategy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after buying an additional 401,071 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,307,000 after acquiring an additional 220,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 224,965.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 238,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 827.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 201,210 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.13.

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,372. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,514.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,788 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $356.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.24 and a beta of 3.05. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $360.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($8.98) EPS.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

