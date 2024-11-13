Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 303.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 53.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $26,379,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 1,835.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.38.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $205.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $159.20 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.28.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total transaction of $527,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $224,271.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $224,963.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at $378,696.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total value of $527,319.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,271.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

