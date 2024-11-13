Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Artivion were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,793,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,658,000 after buying an additional 124,725 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Artivion by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 570,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 42,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Artivion by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,982 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Artivion by 182.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artivion in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,383 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $61,386.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,950.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $325,417.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,912.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $61,386.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,950.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,400 shares of company stock worth $709,308 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Artivion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Artivion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of AORT opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,432.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

