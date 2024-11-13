Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 401 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,910,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 73.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 745,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,598,000 after acquiring an additional 315,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,293,000 after purchasing an additional 75,409 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 412.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,739,000 after purchasing an additional 254,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

ADUS stock opened at $126.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average is $122.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $136.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.42 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADUS. KeyCorp started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Addus HomeCare

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,165. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,165. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $961,687.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.