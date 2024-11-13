Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,430 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Select Water Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,619,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,866,000 after acquiring an additional 188,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 760,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.98 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Select Water Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk raised Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

