Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $162,576,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,320,000 after purchasing an additional 993,963 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,518,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,287,000 after purchasing an additional 453,406 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,820,000. Finally, Delta Global Management LP lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 543,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,877,000 after purchasing an additional 395,297 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $133.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.10 and a 52-week high of $137.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.