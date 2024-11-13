Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 24.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13.7% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.87.

NYSE CCI opened at $102.29 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.99%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

