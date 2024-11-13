Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 121,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $69,276,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,076,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.70, for a total transaction of $511,497.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,360,833.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.70, for a total transaction of $511,497.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,360,833.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.58, for a total value of $234,410.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,668.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,714 shares of company stock valued at $103,811,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:META opened at $584.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.29. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $602.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
