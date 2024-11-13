Morgan Stanley Increases Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $317.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $234.00 to $317.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s current price.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PODD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Insulet

Insulet Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PODD stock opened at $275.10 on Monday. Insulet has a one year low of $156.00 and a one year high of $279.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,444,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.