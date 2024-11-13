Needham & Company LLC Lowers Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target to $5.50

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 116.54% from the company’s current price.

LTRX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. On average, analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantronix

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 31,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $136,641.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,293,503 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,932.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,065 shares of company stock worth $356,232. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 131,476 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth $369,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 29.8% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 989,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 227,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

