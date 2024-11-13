Needham & Company LLC Raises PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $90.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

PAR stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $75.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 59.7% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 79,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 43.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,641 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 219.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 33.3% in the second quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

