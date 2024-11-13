NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Holdings Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 55.5% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NetEase Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NTES stock opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

