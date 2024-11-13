NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley cut NewtekOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

NewtekOne Price Performance

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. NewtekOne has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $393.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.29.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.76 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NewtekOne will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NewtekOne

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 40,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $471,574.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,952,619.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,634 shares of company stock valued at $488,820. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewtekOne by 1,146.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 56,154 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 43.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 39,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 124.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

