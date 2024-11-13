Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $631,197.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,957.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Michael Strober sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $180,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,930 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $631,197.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,957.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,367 shares of company stock valued at $9,060,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $168.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.92 and a 1-year high of $191.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

See Also

