Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,499,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after acquiring an additional 110,463 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 19,267 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.