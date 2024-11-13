Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) Insider Purchases A$24,435.26 in Stock

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE – Get Free Report) insider Zane Lewis acquired 3,490,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,435.26 ($16,075.83).
Odessa Minerals Stock Performance
Odessa Minerals Company Profile
Odessa Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Western Australia. The company explores for diamond, lithium, rare earth elements, copper, nickel, and graphite deposits. It holds 14 granted and application exploration licenses covering an area of 3,200 square kilometers in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Odessa Minerals
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Odessa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odessa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.