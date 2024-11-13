Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) Insider Purchases A$24,435.26 in Stock

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE – Get Free Report) insider Zane Lewis acquired 3,490,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,435.26 ($16,075.83).

Odessa Minerals Stock Performance

Odessa Minerals Company Profile

Odessa Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Western Australia. The company explores for diamond, lithium, rare earth elements, copper, nickel, and graphite deposits. It holds 14 granted and application exploration licenses covering an area of 3,200 square kilometers in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

