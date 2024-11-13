Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 202,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 45.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 105,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 119,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,202. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.29.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $174.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.78 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.85 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

